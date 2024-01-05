PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $309.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00148532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009175 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

