Decred (DCR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.11 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Decred has a market capitalization of $268.55 million and $2.11 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.04 or 0.00038728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00118224 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00023797 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004219 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000131 BTC.
About Decred
DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,760,403 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
