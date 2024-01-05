Decred (DCR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.11 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Decred has a market capitalization of $268.55 million and $2.11 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.04 or 0.00038728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00118224 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00023797 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004219 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002210 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,760,403 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.