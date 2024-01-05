Uniswap Price Tops $6.42 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.84 billion and $156.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.42 or 0.00014587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00148532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009175 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.57317042 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 905 active market(s) with $159,272,379.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

