Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Down 0.6%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.11 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65.11 ($0.83). 3,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.83).

Merit Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.55. The company has a market capitalization of £15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Merit Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.