Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities (LON:BAES) Trading Up 3.6%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities (LON:BAES – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.49 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.49 ($0.04). Approximately 880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.37 ($0.04).

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.