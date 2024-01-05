Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities (LON:BAES) Trading Up 3.6%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities (LON:BAES – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.49 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.49 ($0.04). Approximately 880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.37 ($0.04).
Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.04.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Small-cap Utz Brands has mid-cap aspirations: analysts upgrade
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it’s 2021
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.