Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 2.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 1,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $210.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

