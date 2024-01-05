iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Shares Down 2.5%

iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.
