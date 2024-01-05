Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading Down 0.8%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. 671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $8.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) by 378.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.85% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

