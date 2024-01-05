Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. 2,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCOM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 131,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

