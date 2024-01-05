IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Trading Down 0.7%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

IX Acquisition Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.