IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Trading Down 0.7%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.
IX Acquisition Trading Up 3.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000.
About IX Acquisition
IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.
