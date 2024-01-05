Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) were down 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 26,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 16,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Shapeways in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 55.45% and a negative net margin of 119.64%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways in the first quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

