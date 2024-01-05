VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) Trading Down 4%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.72 and last traded at $39.36. Approximately 69,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.39% of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund gains indirect exposure by investing in front-month bitcoin futures contracts. XBTF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

