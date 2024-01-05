Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report) were down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 914,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 277,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Inflection Point Acquisition Trading Down 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,924,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,274,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

