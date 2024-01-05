BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,394 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 269,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 260,991 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 158,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,424,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

