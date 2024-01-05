Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $118.09 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.