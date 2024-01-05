Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

VFH stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

