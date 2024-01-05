Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) were down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 9,241 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.36.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

