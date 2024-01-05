Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 678,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 817% from the average daily volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Down 10.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

