Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 28,247 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.77 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
