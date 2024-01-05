Kennedy Investment Group Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $254.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.00. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $256.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

