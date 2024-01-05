Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 4,882 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

