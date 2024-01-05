Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,182,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18,546.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,295,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,222,000 after buying an additional 4,272,741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

