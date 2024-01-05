Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
