Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.