Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $38.68 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Safe has a market capitalization of $38.68 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00004219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00118224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00038728 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00023797 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002210 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.87011357 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

