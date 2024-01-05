Euler Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $3.51 or 0.00007973 BTC on popular exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $58.46 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

