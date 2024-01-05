Bank of America Upgrades Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Buy

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

