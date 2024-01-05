Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,179,000 after buying an additional 671,409 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 432,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,264,000 after purchasing an additional 183,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.