Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 7.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $800,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $193,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $22.56 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,850. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

