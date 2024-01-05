Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 7,587 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 519,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,875,000 after buying an additional 309,263 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 242.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,840,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,430,000 after acquiring an additional 78,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Shares of VVV opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

