Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stake Cut by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,564,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PLYA opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

