Intellectus Partners LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 488,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $304,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

