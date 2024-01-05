Kennedy Investment Group Raises Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Barclays started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.