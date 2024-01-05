Kennedy Investment Group Makes New Investment in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

