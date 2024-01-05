Kennedy Investment Group Sells 171 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kennedy Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.84. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

