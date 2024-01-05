Kennedy Investment Group Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kennedy Investment Group lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $348.06 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.31 and its 200 day moving average is $409.61. The company has a market cap of $343.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

