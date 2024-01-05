Kowal Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $35,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,632.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $79.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

