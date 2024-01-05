Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Kowal Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,804 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 24.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned 2.18% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $91,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 294,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.