Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 9,533 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

