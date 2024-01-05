T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,658,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,938,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,480,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 115,566 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

