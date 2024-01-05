Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

