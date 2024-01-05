SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,497,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $310,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 563,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 212,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 13,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

