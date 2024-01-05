SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,029,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,880,000 after purchasing an additional 636,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 635.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after buying an additional 603,043 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $68.05 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.