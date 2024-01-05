Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

