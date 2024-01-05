Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 767,961 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 99,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 252,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.83. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3964 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 345.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.