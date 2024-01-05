BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average of $181.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

