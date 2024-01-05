BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $241.10 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.43 and a 200 day moving average of $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

