Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $244,000 Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 163.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $7,451,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,486,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.