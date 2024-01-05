Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 114 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $257.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.06. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $208.49 and a 12 month high of $263.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

