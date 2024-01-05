Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 36 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $490.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,428 shares of company stock worth $11,100,608. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.