Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 13,300 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $192.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

